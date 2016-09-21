Coast volleyball team splits 8 games in Pink Stampede

After winning their first match of the season on Tuesday, Sept. 13, against Dunn School, the Lady Broncos hosted the annual Pink Stampede tournament on Saturday, Sept. 17, and came away with four wins and four losses.
The Pink Stampede pits teams against each other for just one game (regular volleyball play normally features a best 3-of-5 format). Coast Union lost to Reedley 25-17, lost to Coastal Christian 25-21 and was defeated twice by Nipomo, 25-16 and 25-11.
On the winning side of the ledger, Coast beat SLO Classic Academy 25-9, bested Lompoc 25-20, and defeated Shandon twice, 25-6 and 25-17. Coast came in as the No. 3 seed and finished third. Nipomo, a school with more than 1,000 students, claimed tournament championship by defeating Reedley 25-19 in the final match.
Senior Gigi Stoothoff was named to the all-tournament team, according to Coast Union head volleyball coach Pam Kenyon.
On Tuesday, Sept. 20, Coast won at Dunn School 25-17, 25-21 and 25-19. Kenyon said Karis Lawson had four kills, four aces and a stuff-block.
Ailyn Casas had five kills and a pair of aces. Stoothoff was “outstanding again,” Kenyon explained. “She had 12 assists. I wish we had her for another year. She is just a tremendously solid player. She gives 100 percent in practice and has been a leader for us.”
The next home match for Coast Union is at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Tennis
The varsity tennis team struggled against Paso Robles on Wednesday, Sept. 14 — the heat was horrific, and the Bearcats were dominating in the 18-0 defeat — but Coach Tom Coxwell said his team is “a great group.
“They are working hard and making progress with both their tennis strategy and skills. But most importantly,” Coxwell asserted, “these student athletes are amazing representatives of Coast Union High School and Cambria.”
The tennis team is scheduled to travel to Morro Bay for a contest Friday, Sept. 23.
