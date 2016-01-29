Good news about Jacob Gersh and SLO Little Theatre

SLO County
As part of National Mentoring Month celebrations, Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County recently presented sheriff’s Correctional Deputy Jacob Gersh with the Big in the Spotlight award in recognition of his exemplary service as a volunteer mentor.
The 23-year-old Paso Robles native accepted the award in the company of his colleagues, supervisors and his Little Brother, 12-year-old Arual.
In addition to spending six hours a month playing basketball, longboarding and bowling together, Gersh and Arual helped recruit new volunteers to the program by appearing in a recent public service announcement.
San Luis Obispo
San Luis Obispo Little Theatre has received a $2,000 grant from Central Coast Funds for Children to pay for tickets to its Academy of Creative Theatre student production of “Little Women of Orchard House.”
The grant will provide discounted children’s tickets to all performances and a limited number of free tickets for children and families in collaboration with Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County.
