Del Mar and Teach Elementary named 2018 California Distinguished Schools

SLO County
Morro Bay’s Del Mar Elementary School, led by Principal Janet Gould, and San Luis Obispo’s Teach Elementary School, led by Principal Darla Batistic, were named a 2018 California Distinguished Schools.
They were the only two San Luis Obispo County schools to receive the designation.
Only 10 percent of California’s schools received honors in 2018. Both schools are in the San Luis Coastal Unified School District, led by Superintendent Dr. Eric Prater, which also received a California Exemplary District Award.
“Del Mar is the only Title 1 school to receive the award,” Gould said. A Title 1 school’s primary goal is to ensure that all students, particularly those who are low-achieving, demonstrate proficient and advanced levels of achievement on state academic achievement assessments. “This award recognizes our curriculum’s innovation, hard work and dedication to teaching all of our students, and validates our program is working.”
Del Mar Elementary was honored with the California Distinguished School designation in 2001.
San Luis Obispo
New docents have been installed at Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa. These new docents attended all of the trainings presented by Dr. Daniel Krieger, professor of history, emeritus, at Cal Poly.
They received their docent diplomas on April 28 in the Parish Hall.
Docent volunteers lead daily public tours at 1:15 p.m. and many 4th-grade large-group school tours of the Mission.
