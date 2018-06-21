Del Mar and Teach Elementary named 2018 California Distinguished Schools

Celebrating their recent California Distinguished School designation, Del Mar Elementary School students in Morro Bay are, from left, Lily Williams, Emerson Jacquay, Alex Barajas, Lawrence Lun, Victoria Palos, Isabella Ketchum, Principal Janet Gould, Jocelyn Ocampo, Wyatt Bath, Emma Weitzen, Hayden Harpster, Hallelujah Adams, Richard Martinez and Maddison Day. Photo by Judy Salamacha