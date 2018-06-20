Morro Bay Harbor Festival picks winner of its poster design contest

Morro Bay
The Morro Bay Harbor Festival (MBHF) committee has announced the winner of its poster art contest for this year’s festival. After receiving seven outstanding art entries, the committee chose the submission from Wendy Wilkins Mitchell as the winner. She received $250 for her efforts.
Mitchell’s painting was inspired by a photopraph by Cayucos photographer Danna Joy Dykstra Coy. “Wendy truly captured the beauty of that photo,” Dykstra Coy said. “I was so pleased it inspired her to paint it.”
Mitchell’s painting will be featured on this year’s poster and all print advertising for the festival.
The 37th annual Morro Bay Harbor Festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 6, on the Embarcadero. Live music, fun exhibits, food, beer and wine will be available, plus plenty of children’s activities and much more. Admission is free.
For more information about the Morro Bay Harbor Festival, visit www.mbhf.com or contact the Harbor Festival office at 805-772-1155.
Arroyo Grande
Daniel Beadle from Arroyo Grande was honored with Lehigh University’s Allegiance Award in spring 2018, one of three students to earn the award this term. Lehigh University is located in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
The Allegiance Award is presented to seniors to recognize their dedication and continuous improvement focused within a specific organization. Outstanding performance in this area includes the senior’s impact on the organization; being an organizational member for a substantial portion of their time at Lehigh; serving in a variety of roles within the organization; and being instrumental in overall organizational management.
