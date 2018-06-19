Saint Barnabas Thrift Shop donates $1,200 to Five Cities Christian Women Food Pantry

Arroyo Grande
Saint Barnabas Thrift Shop recently made its monthly donation.
For the month of April, the thrift shop donated $1,278.62 to the Five Cities Christian Women Food Pantry. Each month, the thrift shop selects a nonprofit organization to receive a donation from their profits.
Previous recipients have included the Maxine Lewis Women’s Shelter, Hospice Partners of the Central Coast, Five Cities Meals on Wheels, Caring Callers, Captive Hearts and Stand Strong, formerly the Women’s Shelter Program of San Luis Obispo.
The thrift shop is the nonprofit outreach ministry of Saint Barnabas Episcopal Church and is entirely staffed by volunteers. It is located at 114 Brisco Road in Arroyo Grande.
Santa Margarita
Seven Santa Margarita Elementary School fourth-graders recently became certified junior oak nature guides, aka “Oak Ambassadors,” through the Land Conservancy’s Learning Among the Oaks (LATO) program.
LATO is an outdoor science education and youth environmental leadership program that has been based at Santa Margarita Elementary School since 2005 and provides opportunities for students to learn about native plants and animals, conservation and land stewardship. Last year LATO expanded to include Ocean View Elementary School in Arroyo Grande as a South County partner.
Santa Margarita’s new Oak Ambassadors began their journey with applications and interviews in January, followed by weekly lessons exploring the Santa Margarita Ranch oak ecosystem and learning nature guide skills.
The Oak Ambassadors are now ready to lead supervised hikes on local trails to teach other children and families about San Luis Obispo County’s oak ecosystems.
For more information about this program, visit learningamongtheoaks.org.
