Camp Fire Central Coast receives $5,000 from Community Foundation for Camp Natoma

Pismo Beach
Camp Fire Central Coast of California has received a $5,000 grant from The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County, on behalf of The Janssen Foundation Youth and Youth Sports Fund.
These funds are designated for Camp Fire’s Natoma Campership program, which helps young people whose families are experiencing financial difficulties and would otherwise be unable to send their children to summer camp. “Our hope is that every child on the Central Coast has a chance to participate in this,” says Emily Zbin, Camp Natoma’s director of five years.
Camp Fire Central Coast of California, a nonprofit youth development organization, has owned and operated the 360-acre Camp Natoma since 1941. Accredited by the American Camp Association, Camp Natoma is a rustic, residential summer camp, offering youth a unique opportunity to gain independence while experiencing a connection with nature, each other, and positive adult role models.
San Luis Obispo County
Arroyo Grande Community Hospital (AGCH), French Hospital Medical Center (FHMC) and Marian Regional Medical Center (MRMC), all Dignity Health Central Coast hospitals, have been honored for the third time with Environmental Excellence Awards from Practice Greenhealth.
All three campuses received the 2018 Greenhealth Partner for Change Award, and AGCH also received the 2018 Greening the OR Recognition Award. These awards are given each year to honor environmental achievements in the health care sector.
Practice Greenhealth, the nation’s leading membership and network organization in health care, is committed to sustainability principles and practices to protect patient, staff, community and environmental health.
