Cal Poly fraternity’s dance contest raises $4,500 for Big Brothers Big Sisters

San Luis Obispo
The eighth annual Sorority’s Best Dance Crew presented by Theta Chi fraternity raised $4,500 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County. Twelve sororities went head to head with Gamma Phi Beta, taking first place for the fourth time since the event’s inception.
Big Brothers Big Sisters development director Patty Carpenter said, “We are thrilled to have this dedicated group of Cal Poly students supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters on an annual basis. Their commitment to our organization is a testament to their desire to contribute to the community.”
“Since 1856, the motto of Theta Chi has been ‘an assisting hand.’ Every year, the Zeta Phi chapter here in San Luis Obispo works to raise money in order to assist our favorite local philanthropic group, Big Brothers Big Sisters,” said Jake Hughes, philanthropy chair for Theta Chi.
Cuesta College
Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) recently presented a check to Cuesta College for more than $34,000 in rebates for new energy-efficient equipment at the college’s San Luis Obispo and North County campuses. The rebates covered part of the cost of seven new high-efficiency boilers and pipe insulation installed at the two campuses.
SoCalGas offers such rebates to its institutional and business customers through its Energy Efficiency Rebates For Businesses (EERB) program, which covers the cost of improvements like commercial grade dishwashers, ovens, clothes washers, space-heating and other boilers, water heaters, steam traps and other energy-efficient commercial equipment.
