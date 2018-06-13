Big Brothers Big Sisters receives $10,000 grant from Pacific Premier Bank

San Luis Obispo County
Pacific Premier Bank awarded a grant of $10,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County in support of the agency’s youth mentoring programs. With this $10,000 gift, the bank’s total contributions in support of the agency’s mentoring programs amount to $34,270.
“We’re very happy to support Big Brothers Big Sisters in their mission to help and empower children in the communities where we live and work,” said Rob Osterbauer, market president for Pacific Premier Bank.
Big Brothers Big Sisters CEO Jenny Luciano said, “The funds from Pacific Premier Bank will help create and maintain high-quality mentor relationships with at-risk children, which result in positive outcomes, including better grades, higher aspirations, and less risky behaviors. We are honored by their support and belief in our mission.”
First 5 San Luis Obispo County celebrated the 20th anniversary of the statewide First 5 network with a Family Fun Day recently at the Capitol steps in Sacramento. Local partners and others who support its mission of ensuring that California’s kids thrive were celebrated with games and activities, a visit from Sesame Street’s Walkaround Rosita and appearances by several state legislators.
“For 20 years, we’ve been helping local communities to strengthen the fabric of support for our county’s youngest children and their families,” said Wendy Wendt, executive director of First 5 SLO County. “As we kick off this anniversary year in First 5’s history, we celebrate shared accomplishments in improved child health, early learning and family strengthening. Yet there is much work to be done.”
In 2017, First 5 SLO County invested more than $1.7 million in services and systems for more than 17,000 children ages 0-5, their families and other caregivers, in the areas of perinatal readiness, child health and development, early learning and family strengthening. For more information, visit www.first5slo.org.
