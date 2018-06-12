SLO High grad picked as valedictorian speaker at University of Oregon

San Luis Obispo
Morgan Sainsbury, 24, has been selected as the valedictorian speaker for her graduation ceremony from the University of Oregon on June 18.
She will graduate with a bachelor of science degree in general science and a minor in biochemistry.
She is a graduate of San Luis Obispo High School and attended Cuesta College.
Next year, Morgan will be attending Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, to pursue a master’s degree in medical education. She plans to attend medical school the following year.
French Hospital Medical Center, a member of Dignity Health Central Coast, has again received an “A” rating from the Leapfrog Group, as well as the Women’s Choice Awards for Best Hospital for Patient Safety, Best Hospital for Obstetrics and Best Stroke Center, all of which focus on quality and patient safety.
The Leapfrog Group, one of the nation’s leading hospital ratings organizations, awards hospitals based on safety, quality of care and value metrics. French Hospital continues to receive straight A’s for patient safety, and has done so consecutively since 2012.
Additionally, FHMC is one of only 24 hospitals in California to receive the Women’s Choice Award as one of America’s Best Hospitals for Patient Safety.
Leapfrog’s hospital safety scores are released twice a year. A full analysis of the data and methodology used is available at www.hospitalsafetyscore.org.
