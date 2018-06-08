Mormon church honors 7 local teachers with Lighting the Way Educator Awards

South County
Teachers from seven Central Coast schools recently were awarded Lighting the Way Educator Award plaques for touching, influencing and motivating the lives of their students for good.
The honored teachers are: Morgan Conrad, Arroyo Grande High School; Mark Houchin, Nipomo High School; Rebecca Wingerden, Ernest Righetti High School; Ken Noe, St. Joseph High School; Dylan Benton, Orcutt Academy; Megan Read, Pioneer Valley High School; and Caitlyn Cocuzzo, Central Coast New Tech High School.
Students were asked to nominate their favorite teachers. Then a committee made up of independent students and leaders selected the teachers to be honored.
“Offering recognition to all dedicated teachers in our area is what the Lighting the Way Educator program is all about. We believe in promoting the education of all people as a means to a richer, more sustainable life,” said Darren Hulstine, president of the Santa Maria Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
San Luis Obispo
A cheerleading team at Central Coast Gymnastics, Central Coast Elite-C4, has been selected to compete at one of the nation’s most prestigious cheer competitions for small gyms, The D2 Summit, produced by Varsity All Star.
Held at Walt Disney World Resort’s ESPN Wide World of Sports, The D2 Summit is the season-capping goal for many competitive all-star teams. The 2017 D2 Summit showcased 800 teams and 16,000 competitors from across the United States.
