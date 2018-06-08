Mormon church honors 7 local teachers with Lighting the Way Educator Awards

From left are the Lighting the Way Educator Award teachers and nominating students: Caitlin Cocuzzo (teacher), Dylan Benton (teacher), Ken Noe (teacher), Jacquelyn Mengel (student), Meghan Read (teacher), Vivian Salazar (student), Ella Fernandez (student) and Rebecca Wingerden (teacher). In front are nominating students Kasey Penrod and Lorenzo Papworth. Courtesy photo