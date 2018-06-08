Tony Bennett performs Saturday night at Vina Robles Amphitheatre.
20 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, June 9

By Tribune staff

June 08, 2018 03:12 PM

Paso Robles Historic Walk

9:30 a.m.

Guided stroll through downtown Paso Robles and past century-old Victorians homes. 1100 Spring St. Free. 805-549-0355.

Heart of SLO Walking Tour

10 a.m. to noon.

A guide leads a 2-mile walk showcasing historical people and places in downtown. History Center of San Luis Obispo County, 696 Monterey St. $20, $10 students and children under 18. 805-470-0983.

The Hemp and Cannabis Fair

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday. Speakers, seminars, vendors and more. 21 and older; 18 and older with medical marijuana ID card. Alex Madonna Expo Center, 100 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo. $10 to $15 weekend pass. 541-201-8497.

Taste of Tuscany

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wine pairings with Tuscan food. Pleasant Valley Wine Trail, 2401 Ranchita Canyon Road, San Miguel. Free. 805-467-2043.

‘Central Coast Aviators in World War II’ book signing

Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Jim Gregory reads from his book. South County Historical Society. IOOF Hall, 128 Bridge St., Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-305-3375.

Double Dog Memoir Book Signing

1 to 3 p.m.

Authors of two bestsellers: Belinda Jones, author of “Bodie on the Road: Travels with my Rescue Pup in the Dogged Pursuit of Happiness,” and Teresa J Rhyne, author of “The Dog Lived (and So Will I).” Tails Pet Boutique, 745 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-544-7387.

Natalie Haskins

1 p.m.

Country, folk and blues. SLO Brew Rock, 855 Aerovista Place, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-1843.

Lawless SLO Walking Tour

1 to 3 p.m.

A guide leads a 2-mile walking tour featuring Wild West history. History Center of San Luis Obispo County, 696 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $20 adults; $10 under 18 and students. 805-470-0983.

Nataly Lola

1 to 4 p.m.

Live music. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-227-4812.

‘Annie’

2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.

Tony Award-winning family musical featuring the show-stopping anthem: “Tomorrow.” San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $25. 805-786-2440.

Ricky Montijo

2 to 6 p.m.

Barefoot Concerts on the Green. Sea Pines Golf Resort, 1945 Solano St., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-5252.

Albert Sanudo Jr.

3 to 5 p.m.

Music in the Meadow Concert Series. Stolo Family Vineyards, 3776 Santa Rosa Creek Road, Cambria. Free. 805-924-3131.

‘Less Miserable’

3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

“Les Miserables” spoof and vaudeville revue “#dating.” Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.

Sip to Save the Sea

5 to 7 p.m.

Wine, chocolate, cheese, live music and silent auction. Benefits Surfrider Foundation. The Garden Shed, 2024 Main St., Cambria. $35. 805-927-1625.

Charlie Shoemake

6 to 8:30 p.m.

Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café, 824 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-924-1219.

Intro to Argentine Tango

7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Class begins at 7:30, dancing starts at 8:30. SLO Guild Hall, 2880 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. $7. 805-801-6148.

‘The Last Flapper’

7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Wine Country Theatre. One-woman play about Zelda Fitzgerald, wife of novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald. Park Ballroom, 1232 Park St., No. 200, Paso Robles. $15 to $25. 800-838-3006.

Jazz Night Concert

8 p.m.

Cal Poly’s University Jazz Bands perform Latin jazz, jazz/rock and traditional jazz. Spanos Theatre, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $9 to $14. 805-756-4849.

Tony Bennett

8 p.m.

Pop crooner. Vina Robles Amphitheatre, 3800 Mill Road, Paso Robles. $61.75 to $131.75. 805-286-3680.

Shoreline Mafia

8 to 11 p.m.

Rap. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $52. 805-329-5725.

