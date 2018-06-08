20 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, June 9

Paso Robles Historic Walk
9:30 a.m.
Guided stroll through downtown Paso Robles and past century-old Victorians homes. 1100 Spring St. Free. 805-549-0355.
Heart of SLO Walking Tour
10 a.m. to noon.
A guide leads a 2-mile walk showcasing historical people and places in downtown. History Center of San Luis Obispo County, 696 Monterey St. $20, $10 students and children under 18. 805-470-0983.
The Hemp and Cannabis Fair
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday. Speakers, seminars, vendors and more. 21 and older; 18 and older with medical marijuana ID card. Alex Madonna Expo Center, 100 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo. $10 to $15 weekend pass. 541-201-8497.
Taste of Tuscany
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Wine pairings with Tuscan food. Pleasant Valley Wine Trail, 2401 Ranchita Canyon Road, San Miguel. Free. 805-467-2043.
‘Central Coast Aviators in World War II’ book signing
Noon to 1:30 p.m.
Jim Gregory reads from his book. South County Historical Society. IOOF Hall, 128 Bridge St., Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-305-3375.
Double Dog Memoir Book Signing
1 to 3 p.m.
Authors of two bestsellers: Belinda Jones, author of “Bodie on the Road: Travels with my Rescue Pup in the Dogged Pursuit of Happiness,” and Teresa J Rhyne, author of “The Dog Lived (and So Will I).” Tails Pet Boutique, 745 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-544-7387.
Natalie Haskins
1 p.m.
Country, folk and blues. SLO Brew Rock, 855 Aerovista Place, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-1843.
Lawless SLO Walking Tour
1 to 3 p.m.
A guide leads a 2-mile walking tour featuring Wild West history. History Center of San Luis Obispo County, 696 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $20 adults; $10 under 18 and students. 805-470-0983.
Nataly Lola
1 to 4 p.m.
Live music. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-227-4812.
‘Annie’
2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.
Tony Award-winning family musical featuring the show-stopping anthem: “Tomorrow.” San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $25. 805-786-2440.
Ricky Montijo
2 to 6 p.m.
Barefoot Concerts on the Green. Sea Pines Golf Resort, 1945 Solano St., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-5252.
Albert Sanudo Jr.
3 to 5 p.m.
Music in the Meadow Concert Series. Stolo Family Vineyards, 3776 Santa Rosa Creek Road, Cambria. Free. 805-924-3131.
‘Less Miserable’
3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
“Les Miserables” spoof and vaudeville revue “#dating.” Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
Sip to Save the Sea
5 to 7 p.m.
Wine, chocolate, cheese, live music and silent auction. Benefits Surfrider Foundation. The Garden Shed, 2024 Main St., Cambria. $35. 805-927-1625.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café, 824 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-924-1219.
Intro to Argentine Tango
7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Class begins at 7:30, dancing starts at 8:30. SLO Guild Hall, 2880 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. $7. 805-801-6148.
‘The Last Flapper’
7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Wine Country Theatre. One-woman play about Zelda Fitzgerald, wife of novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald. Park Ballroom, 1232 Park St., No. 200, Paso Robles. $15 to $25. 800-838-3006.
Jazz Night Concert
8 p.m.
Cal Poly’s University Jazz Bands perform Latin jazz, jazz/rock and traditional jazz. Spanos Theatre, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $9 to $14. 805-756-4849.
Tony Bennett
8 p.m.
Pop crooner. Vina Robles Amphitheatre, 3800 Mill Road, Paso Robles. $61.75 to $131.75. 805-286-3680.
Shoreline Mafia
8 to 11 p.m.
Rap. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $52. 805-329-5725.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
