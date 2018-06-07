CASA of SLO County event raises $95,000 for abused and neglected kids

Paso Robles
In April, an event to benefit CASA of San Luis Obispo County called “Hope for the Future” raised $95,000 during an evening of fine dining, local wines, silent and live auctions, and a raffle for a trip to Costa Rica.
CASA of SLO County advocates for the best interests of abused and neglected children under the protection of the court system. CASA SLO County is increasing its presence in the North County because 40 percent of the county’s children in foster care live there.
“It’s exciting for us to see fellow community members get behind our mission with us,” Teresa Tardiff, executive director of CASA SLO County, said. “We were astounded by the generosity.”
A CASA volunteer serves as a stable presence in a child’s life throughout all foster placements and transitions, and gets to know the child’s story to be able to speak up on his or her behalf when needed.
For more information, visit slocasa.org.
San Luis Obispo
The Foundation for the Performing Arts Center has awarded $27,500 in grants through the Clifton Swanson PAC Community Access Fund to seven local arts groups for the 2018-19 season.
This is the third year of grant-giving through the Clifton Swanson PAC Community Access Fund. With next season included, the Swanson Fund will have given $77,500 in three years to San Luis Obispo County arts groups.
This year’s recipients include: Civic Ballet of San Luis Obispo, Festival Mozaic, OperaSLO, Orchestra Novo, San Luis Obispo Master Chorale, San Luis Obispo Symphony and San Luis Obispo Youth Symphony.
The Swanson Fund provides unique funding for technical and performance costs associated with theatrical productions. This can include lighting, rigging, sound design, and ranges anywhere from a few thousand to ten thousand dollars total.
Grant awards will benefit nearly 1,500 individual artists from the community who will perform on stage at the PAC during the 2018-19 season.
