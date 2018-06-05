Coastal Christian School raises more than $1 million for campus expansion

Pismo Beach
Coastal Christian School raised more than $1 million recently at its “Growing a Legacy” auction dinner. The money accumulated through the sale of silent and live auction items as well as from generous community members and supporting churches who provided matching gifts and “gifts from the heart.” This revenue will launch the capital campaign to further develop the campus.
“This was a great kickoff to commence a capital campaign,” said Tom Olmstead, head of school. “We will count on this community to help us raise the funds we need to build out our campus.”
The school board recently named Tom L. Dobyns as director of advancement for Coastal Christian School. Dobyns’ primary responsibility will be to coordinate the physical expansion of the school. His duties will also include the establishment of the capital campaign that will support this expansion effort.
Coastal Christian School is a K-12 school in Pismo Beach. Call 805-489-1213 for more information.
San Luis Obispo
Shell Beach resident Tia Gin, 17, recently qualified for the 2018 Women’s Junior Olympics National Championships in Cincinnati, Ohio. Gin is a San Luis Obispo High School student and Level 10 gymnast with Performance Athletics Gymnastics. She recently committed to San Jose State University on a full athletic scholarship.
Gin was one of seven gymnasts in her age group selected to compete from Region 1, which includes California, Nevada, Arizona and Utah. The top four in the Junior and Senior divisions will go on to train with the U.S. National Team. This will be Tia’s second appearance at the National Championships.
