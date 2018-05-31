Central Coast Women’s League donates $500 to kids after-school music lessons

San Luis Obispo County
Infinite Music Foundation (IMF) recently received a $500 donation for its music programs for kids from the Central Coast Women’s League (CCWL).
Infinite Music was able to bring free ukulele group music lessons to more than 50 elementary children through its grassroots Makin’ Music After School program. None of the kids in this program had access to music lessons previously, and probably never would without this special program.
Founded in 2012, IMF is a grassroots organization in San Luis Obispo County that supports innovative, regionally based music programs that foster music education, empowerment, expression and appreciation for children of all ages.
For more information about IMF, visit http://infinitemusicfoundation.org/ or call 805-471-6423.
The Youth Treatment Program (YTP) of Transitions-Mental Health Association (TMHA) has been awarded a $1,500 grant from the Robert H. Janssen Youth & Youth Sports Fund through The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County.
The YTP is an innovative, trauma-informed residential treatment program serving youth from San Luis Obispo County who need therapeutic structure and support to learn the social, emotional and cognitive skills to thrive. The YTP recognizes that regular exercise is critical for young people, and a little variety can make a huge difference in personal motivation. The $1,500 grant will help each resident of the YTP pursue activities that truly stoke their enthusiasm while supporting self-care, healthy coping skills, mindfulness and fitness.
The Community Foundation SLO County provides leadership and encourages charitable giving for the issues that improve and enhance lives in SLO County. Through the Janssen Youth & Youth Sports Fund, The Community Foundation supports youth sport programs and youth enrichment activities in the county, with an emphasis on active participation.
