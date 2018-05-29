Mid-State Fair honors couple for work with livestock auctions

Paso Robles
Randy and Beth Baxley recently were honored with the Western Fairs Association (WFA) Blue Ribbon Award for Service at the California Mid-State Fair annual dinner. The Blue Ribbon Award honors those individuals or groups who have provided outstanding support to the fair industry.
For more than 20 years, Randy and Beth Baxley have traveled to Paso Robles to run the replacement heifer and junior livestock auctions at the Mid-State Fair. The Baxleys have owned Visalia Livestock Market since 1994, and previously operated Templeton Livestock Market until its closing in 2014.
The Baxleys enjoy returning to the Central Coast each summer to give back to the agriculture industry and support the next generation. Randy runs the sale along with his team of professional ring men, while Beth works behind the scenes to make sure the auction runs smoothly.
“I can’t think of a more deserving couple to receive the Western Fairs Association Blue Ribbon Award,” JoAnn Switzer, Mid-State Fair livestock superintendent, said.
Santa Maria
The Veterans Health Administration recently announced Anabel Quintanar, RN-BC, MSN, as the national winner of the 2018 VA Secretary’s Awards for Excellence in Nursing and Advancement of Nursing Programs in the Registered Nurse staff role. The VA Secretary’s Award for Excellence in Nursing is the highest award for nursing within the VA.
“What an amazing honor to have been selected,” Quintanar said. “I feel very blessed to work for the VA and our nation’s heroes.”
Quintanar is a patient aligned care team RN float nurse for the Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo Community-Based Outpatient Clinics and is board-certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center in ambulatory care nursing. Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community.
