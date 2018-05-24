SLO lunch honors 4 World War II veterans who fought at Iwo Jima

San Luis Obispo
Four World War II veterans who fought at the Battle of Iwo Jima were honored recently at a luncheon at the home of Joseph and Diane Brocato, where they were celebrated by members of the local Chapter of the Military Order of the World Wars, their families and friends.
Two were wounded and received Purple Heart Medals, and all four received the Combat Action Ribbon. Three are Marines: Corporals Benedict E. Bellefeuille (Purple Heart) and Joseph H. Hale, both of Atascadero, and Karl Appel (Purple Heart) of San Luis Obispo, landed and fought on the beaches of Iwo Jima. Lt. Thomas M. Coryell of Morro Bay served as a gunnery officer on the battleship USS Washington, providing cover fire for the men on the ground.
In addition to honoring their service, each veteran signed three Iwo Jima military prints that will be framed with their service pictures in the matting. The prints will be donated to a military museum, where they will be honored in perpetuity.
Arroyo Grande
Shower the People, a nonprofit organization providing mobile showers to the homeless, was awarded a $44,000 grant from the Presbyterian Women in the Presbyterian Church.
Shower the People is planning to start operations for a mobile shower for the homeless in early September 2018 at LifePoint Church in Arroyo Grande.
The mobile unit will have two complete setups, each with a shower, toilet, sink and mirror. Each guest will be provided a towel, washcloth and biodegradable shampoo and soap.
For more information about Shower the People, email showerthepeopleSLO@gmail.com.
