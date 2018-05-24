SLO lunch honors 4 World War II veterans who fought at Iwo Jima

Veterans from World War II who fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima and their families recently gathered for lunch put on by the local Chapter of the Military Order of the World Wars. They are, from left, seated: Cpl. Benedict Bellefeuille, Cpl. Joe Hale, Lt. Thomas Coryell and Cpl. Karl Appel. Standing, from left are Lt. Col. Louis Stout, Maj. Ernest Miller, Lt. Joseph Brocato, Lt. Ronald Janney and Cpl. Timothy Haley. Photograph by Dennis Eamon Young