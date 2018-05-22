Eight 7th-grade girls from South County win scholarships to UCSB tech camp

Pismo Beach
The Five Cities Pismo Beach branch of AAUW (American Association of University Women) recently awarded full scholarships to eight Lucia Mar Unified School District 7th-grade girls for this summer’s resident STEM camp at UCSB.
Tech Trek, now in its 21st year, allows middle school girls recommended by their science, math or technology teachers to attend a week at UCSB with more than 80 other girls from across the state. Hands-on classes in the STEM fields and project-based work groups make this preview of college a unique opportunity for the participants.
San Luis Obispo
Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County has announced Pacific Western Bank as the presenting sponsor for the eighth consecutive year for the group’s Big Event fundraiser on June 2. The bank’s $6,000 gift brings its total to $42,000 in support of the agency’s mentoring programs.
Tom Strait, executive vice president of Pacific Western Bank said, “Pacific Western Bank is honored to provide our continued support to Big Brothers Big Sisters of SLO County. Their work enhances the quality of life for so many in our community.”
For information, or to purchase tickets to the Big Event, please visit www.slobigs.org, or call 805-781-3226. All proceeds benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County’s youth mentoring programs.
Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Email: goodnews@thetribunenews.com; phone: 805-781-7958.
Comments