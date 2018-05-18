Anglers Anonymous gets a $13,600 grant to take SLO County veterans fishing

San Luis Obispo County
The Central Coast chapter of Anglers Anonymous has received a grant of $13,600 from 100+ Women Who Care San Luis Obispo. This grant will be used to finance an annual fishing trip for veterans.
Since its inception in 2011, Anglers Anonymous has taken more than 1,000 veterans out on a VIP fishing trip that culminates with a tri-tip and fish barbecue and a commemorative T-shirt.
For more information on Anglers Anonymous, or to find out how you or a vet you know can participate in a fishing event, visit www.anglersanonymouscentralcoast.com
For information on 100+Women Who Care San Luis Obispo visit www.100womenwhocareslo.com.
San Luis Obispo
The city of San Luis Obispo Transit Division is celebrating two recent awards of excellence.
CalACT, the largest state transit association in the United States, named SLO Transit the Outstanding Transportation Agency for 2018. The award honors an agency that has demonstrated achievement in efficiency, effectiveness and customer service.
The American Public Works Association (APWA) also honored the division with the 2017 Project of the Year — Sustainable Initiatives award for its transit fleet modernization and upgrade project.
Last year, three city buses originally purchased in 2001 were replaced with brand-new, energy-efficient vehicles. The new buses feature perimeter seating for maximum standing capacity and video infotainment systems alerting passengers to updates and promotions. SLO Transit has also installed a hand sanitizer dispensing system on its entire fleet, and has added free public Wi-Fi on all vehicles.
Learn more by visiting www.SLOTransit.org.
