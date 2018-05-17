Downtown SLO honors more than two dozen businesses for beautification efforts

San Luis Obispo
Downtown SLO awarded honors to more than two dozen downtown businesses at its recent 29th Annual Beautification Awards Social. The awards are given to those businesses that made physical or aesthetic improvements toward keeping downtown beautiful in the 2017 calendar year.
Downtown SLO’s Cultural Arts Committee oversaw the process from selecting the candidates to presenting the awards in categories including New Construction, Tenant Improvements, Merchandising, Maintenance and several special awards.
Top honors included the prestigious Mayor’s Award, this year given to San Luis Obispo City-County Library, the Chairperson’s Award given to MO’s Smokehouse BBQ and the Executive Director’s Award given to Old San Luis BBQ Co.
A full list of award winners may be viewed at www.DowntownSLO.com.
Assistance League of San Luis Obispo County just earned the 2018 Platinum GuideStar Nonprofit Profile Seal of Transparency, the highest level of recognition offered by GuideStar, the world’s largest source of nonprofit information.
“Aligning with our long-held belief in being transparent about our work,” said Sue Pino, chapter president, “we are excited to convey our organization’s results in a user-friendly and highly visual manner. By updating our GuideStar Nonprofit Profile to the Platinum level, we can now easily share a wealth of up-to-date organizational metrics about our Operation School Bell program with our supporters as well as GuideStar’s immense online audience, which includes donors, grantors, our peers and the media.”
Assistance League of San Luis Obispo County is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. To learn more, please visit www.alslocounty.org
