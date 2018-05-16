SLO judge swears in 22 new Court Appointed Special Advocates

San Luis Obispo
Juvenile Court Judge Charles Crandall recently swore in 22 new Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) volunteers and mentors who will be assigned to an abused, neglected or abandoned child or sibling group or to a young adult leaving foster care in San Luis Obispo County. CASA provided the new volunteers with 30 hours of initial training; each volunteer completed a thorough screening and background check.
Celebrating its 25th anniversary throughout 2018, CASA of SLO County is a nonprofit organization that has been advocating for abused and neglected children within the court system. For more information, visit www.slocasa.org.
San Luis Obispo Ministerial Association recently presented checks for $750 each to Mary Matakovich of Friends of 40Prado , Sister Theresa Harpin of Restorative Partners and Maddie White of Stand Strong (formerly known as the Women’s Shelter).
The funds were raised in part at the association’s yearly Interfaith Service and Fundraiser. The Ministerial Association provides collegiality and spiritual support for religious leaders and builds bridges of understanding among our diverse traditions and in our pluralistic community.
Arroyo Grande
Arroyo Grande High School graduate Kyle Berlin, a Spanish and Portuguese languages and cultures major at Princeton University, has been named valedictorian of Princeton’s Class of 2018. Berlin will deliver the valedictory address at Princeton’s commencement ceremony on Tuesday, June 5.
