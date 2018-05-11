20 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, May 12

Parkfield Bluegrass Festival
All day
Through Sunday. Bluegrass, old-time and gospel music, barn dance, workshops, camping and more. V6 Ranch, 70410 Parkfield-Coalinga Road. $25 to $105, $10 to $36 camping. 805-994-0929.
Succulentopia
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Visit the Cal Poly Plant Shop to pick up some high-quality, student-grown succulents. Cal Poly, Environmental-Horticultural Science, Via Carta, San Luis Obispo. Prices vary by plant. 805-756-1106.
Hollywood and the Dunes Hike
10 to 11:30 a.m.
Walk through the dunes to explore the cinematic history of the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Complex. Meet at the parking lot. Oso Flaco Lake State Park, Nipomo. $5 suggested donation. 805-343-2455.
Central Coast Wildlife Festival
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Exhibits, displays, interactive activities and food. Mission Plaza, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-748-7425.
Victorian Mother’s Day Tea
12 p.m., 1 p.m.
Tea, wine, finger foods, live music by Nicole Stromsoe and a lighthouse tour. Point San Luis Lighthouse, Avila Beach. $50. 805-540-5771.
Trevor Green
1 p.m.
Singer-songwriter. SLO Brew Rock, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-1843.
Bruno Novi
1 to 4 p.m.
Live music. Vina Robles Winery, Paso Robles. Free. 805-227-4812.
‘Lost in Yonkers’
2 to 4 p.m., 7 to 9 p.m.
Two brothers learn about love, responsibility and the importance of family in 1940s New York. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $35. 805-786-2440.
‘Oklahoma!’
2 to 5 p.m., 7 to 10 p.m.
Farm girl Laurey is torn between cowboy Curly and farmhand Jud in 1906 Oklahoma. Opera San Luis Obispo. Harman Hall, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $23 to $77. 805-541-5369.
Burning James and the Funky Flames
2 to 6 p.m.
Barefoot Concerts on the Green. Sea Pines Golf Resort, Los Osos. Free. 805-528-5252.
Templeton Rotary Beer Festival
2 to 6 p.m.
Beer tasting, games and music by Truth About Seafood. Templeton Park, $35 to $40. 805-481-4898.
‘Less Miserable’
3 p.m., 7 p.m.
“Les Miserables” spoof and vaudeville revue “#dating.” Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
‘The Salesman’ movie showing
4 to 6 p.m., 7 to 9 p.m.
Academy Award winner for best foreign language film. Rabobank Cambria, 1070 Main St. $10. 805-927-3364.
Central Coast Cider Festival
5 to 8 p.m.
Cider tasting, pig roast and music by Turkey Buzzards. Pavilion on the Lake, Atascadero. $65. www.centralcoastciderfestival.com
Stephen Stills and Judy Collins
7 to 11 p.m.
Kenny White opens. Fremont Theater, San Luis Obispo. $61.50 to $181.50. 805-329-5725.
George Lopez
7:30 p.m.
Comedian. Vina Robles Amphitheatre, Paso Robles. $42 to $62. 805-286-3680.
Bruce Forman
7:30 to 10 p.m.
Jazz guitarist. SLO County Jazz Federation. Unity Concert Hall, 1130 Orcutt Road, San Luis Obispo. $10 to $20. 805-546-3733.
‘Hookman’
8 p.m.
A group of women face homesickness, roommates and an urban legend as they navigate their freshman year of college. Spanos Theatre, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $12 to $20. 805-756-4849.
Best of San Francisco Stand-Up Comedy Competition
8 to 10 p.m.
Laurie Kilmartin, Ellis Rodriguez, Kevin Shea and Bengt Washburn. Clark Center for the Performing Arts. Arroyo Grande. $30 to $42. 805-489-9444.
DJ Sol
10 p.m.
SLO Brew, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-1843.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments