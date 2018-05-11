The Parkfield Bluegrass Festival runs throughout the weekend, featuring concerts, music workshops, food and craft booths, and more.
20 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, May 12

By Tribune staff

May 11, 2018

Parkfield Bluegrass Festival

All day

Through Sunday. Bluegrass, old-time and gospel music, barn dance, workshops, camping and more. V6 Ranch, 70410 Parkfield-Coalinga Road. $25 to $105, $10 to $36 camping. 805-994-0929.

Succulentopia

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Visit the Cal Poly Plant Shop to pick up some high-quality, student-grown succulents. Cal Poly, Environmental-Horticultural Science, Via Carta, San Luis Obispo. Prices vary by plant. 805-756-1106.

Hollywood and the Dunes Hike

10 to 11:30 a.m.

Walk through the dunes to explore the cinematic history of the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Complex. Meet at the parking lot. Oso Flaco Lake State Park, Nipomo. $5 suggested donation. 805-343-2455.

Central Coast Wildlife Festival

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Exhibits, displays, interactive activities and food. Mission Plaza, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-748-7425.

Victorian Mother’s Day Tea

12 p.m., 1 p.m.

Tea, wine, finger foods, live music by Nicole Stromsoe and a lighthouse tour. Point San Luis Lighthouse, Avila Beach. $50. 805-540-5771.

Trevor Green

1 p.m.

Singer-songwriter. SLO Brew Rock, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-1843.

Bruno Novi

1 to 4 p.m.

Live music. Vina Robles Winery, Paso Robles. Free. 805-227-4812.

‘Lost in Yonkers’

2 to 4 p.m., 7 to 9 p.m.

Two brothers learn about love, responsibility and the importance of family in 1940s New York. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $35. 805-786-2440.

‘Oklahoma!’

2 to 5 p.m., 7 to 10 p.m.

Farm girl Laurey is torn between cowboy Curly and farmhand Jud in 1906 Oklahoma. Opera San Luis Obispo. Harman Hall, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $23 to $77. 805-541-5369.

Burning James and the Funky Flames

2 to 6 p.m.

Barefoot Concerts on the Green. Sea Pines Golf Resort, Los Osos. Free. 805-528-5252.

Templeton Rotary Beer Festival

2 to 6 p.m.

Beer tasting, games and music by Truth About Seafood. Templeton Park, $35 to $40. 805-481-4898.

‘Less Miserable’

3 p.m., 7 p.m.

“Les Miserables” spoof and vaudeville revue “#dating.” Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.

‘The Salesman’ movie showing

4 to 6 p.m., 7 to 9 p.m.

Academy Award winner for best foreign language film. Rabobank Cambria, 1070 Main St. $10. 805-927-3364.

Central Coast Cider Festival

5 to 8 p.m.

Cider tasting, pig roast and music by Turkey Buzzards. Pavilion on the Lake, Atascadero. $65. www.centralcoastciderfestival.com

Stephen Stills and Judy Collins

7 to 11 p.m.

Kenny White opens. Fremont Theater, San Luis Obispo. $61.50 to $181.50. 805-329-5725.

George Lopez

7:30 p.m.

Comedian. Vina Robles Amphitheatre, Paso Robles. $42 to $62. 805-286-3680.

Bruce Forman

7:30 to 10 p.m.

Jazz guitarist. SLO County Jazz Federation. Unity Concert Hall, 1130 Orcutt Road, San Luis Obispo. $10 to $20. 805-546-3733.

‘Hookman’

8 p.m.

A group of women face homesickness, roommates and an urban legend as they navigate their freshman year of college. Spanos Theatre, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $12 to $20. 805-756-4849.

Best of San Francisco Stand-Up Comedy Competition

8 to 10 p.m.

Laurie Kilmartin, Ellis Rodriguez, Kevin Shea and Bengt Washburn. Clark Center for the Performing Arts. Arroyo Grande. $30 to $42. 805-489-9444.

DJ Sol

10 p.m.

SLO Brew, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-1843.

