Beta Sigma Phi raises more than $2,600 for medical research

San Luis Obispo
Preceptor Nu Rho, a local chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, held a garage sale recently to raise money for cystic fibrosis, kidney research, scleroderma and lupus.
The group donated $2,601.91 to the four causes at a luncheon held in March.
Beta Sigma Phi is the largest women’s organization of its kind in the world, with more than 150,000 members in more than 10 countries. It has been recognized internationally for its philanthropic work.
Oceano
U.S. Air Force Airman Parker R. Stanley graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Stanley is the son of Kimber K. Alm and stepson of David D. Alm and brother of Kip D. Stanley and Talcy N. Stanley of Oceano.
He is a 2015 graduate of Arroyo Grande High School.
