Atascadero Greybots win Silicon Valley robotics competition

Atascadero
The Greybots’ Team 973, reigning world champions of the FIRST Robotics Competition, won the Silicon Valley Regional, marking the first season the students have won both of their regional events in the team’s 16-year history.
The high school robotics team based in Atascadero has members from all over San Luis Obispo County. It recently competed at the San Francisco Regional against 60 other teams from across California, as well as Brazil, the Dominican Republic, Australia, Turkey and China.
By winning the San Francisco Regional earlier in the month, The Greybots had two wins going into the FIRST World Championship in Houston, Texas.
The Greybots are a registered 501(c)(3) that provides STEM and robotics education for students in the Central Coast area. The high school team is the original and largest program, and are two-time world champions and nine-time regional winners. The Greybots start robotics teams for elementary and middle school students, assist local elementary school programs and run local robotics tournaments, and run a robotics summer camp in the Atascadero area. For more information on the team and what they do, go to Greybots.com.
