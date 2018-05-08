Soroptimist International of SLO awards $5,000 in scholarships to 3 local women

San Luis Obispo
Soroptimist International of San Luis Obispo awarded $5,000 to three local women to help them continue their education. The “Live Your Dream Education and Training Award” assists women who are the primary financial support for their families.
Ashlee Vaughn, Angela Ahumada and Mia Alexander were the scholarship recipients. The three are working to better themselves through education. They are enrolled in programs to prepare them for careers as victim witness advocates, domestic violence counselors and operators of residential rehab centers.
Los Osos
A recognition of public service for past and current local dignitaries of San Luis Obispo County was held recently at the home of Alan and Jackie Martyn in Los Osos.
Those honored included long-serving elected and appointed officials such as Katcho Achadjian, supervisor and legislator with 18 years of service; Judge Harold Johnson, who served the District Attorney’s Office, as an attorney and judge for 38 years; Jerry Diefenderfer who served as a supervisor for eight years; Bill Coy who served as supervisor for eight years; and Superior Court Judge Doug Hilton. The most time in public service was achieved by Dave Romero, who served the City of San Luis Obispo as pubic works director, city councilman and mayor for a total of 52 years.
Jim Brabeck, retired president and CEO of Farm Supply Company, served as master of ceremonies.
Also attending and receiving recognition and gratitude were Dan Dow, district attorney with 12 years of service; and Ian Parkinson, sheriff, with 34 years of professional law enforcement service in the San Luis Obispo Police Department and now as sheriff.
Others honored included Judge Barry Hammer; former supervisors Frank Mecham and Harry Ovitt, and former assemblyman Brooks Firestone; Sam Blakeslee; as well as former San Luis Obispo Sheriff, Ed Williams, and former mayor of Grover Beach, Peter Keith.
