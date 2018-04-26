14 things to do in SLO County on Friday, April 27

2018 Hospice du Rhône Paso Robles
8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tastings, classes, lunches, dinners and more. Runs through Saturday. Paso Robles Event Center. $100 to $222. 805-784-9543.
Quarry Trail to Morro Vistas hike
9 to 11:30 a.m.
Walk to the foot of Cerro Cabrillo. Meet at Quarry Trail parking lot off South Bay Blvd., 2.6 miles from Los Osos Valley Road. Moderate hike, 3 miles. Morro Bay State Park. Free. 805-772-2694.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune and lagoon plant and animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. A look at the Chumash and the Dunites. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
13th annual Morro Bay Kite Festival
3 to 7 p.m.
New competitions, including kite surfing, sand surfing, kite fighting, a STEM “Wind Is Power” competition, more. Morro Rock. Free. 805-305-0579. www.morrobaykitefestival.org.
Avila Beach Farmers Market
4 to 8 p.m.
Beachfront Farmers Market. Fresh produce, great food from local restaurants, live music and fun for everyone. Avila Beach Promenade. $1 to $10. 805-602-8266
Bear Market Riot
5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Free Run Fridays. Local power-folk Americana. Wine, Santa Maria-style BBQ dinner and Silva Brewing on tap. Robert Hall Winery, 3443 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Wine is $7 to $15. 805-239-1616.
‘Pasta and a Performance’
6 p.m.
Students perform songs, theater and improvisational comedy, plus pasta, salads, bread and an auction. Atascadero High School Drama Boosters. Kiwanis Hall, 7848 Pismo Ave., Atascadero. $25. 805-464-7110.
‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’
6 to 8 p.m.
Classic fairy tale. Berg Auditorium, Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation, 3201 Spring St., Paso Robles. $10 to $15. 805-238-5825.
‘Less Miserable’
7 p.m.
“Les Miserables” spoof and vaudeville revue “#dating.” Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
Dirty Cello
7 to 9:30 p.m.
Blues and bluegrass. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-543-8562.
‘Bus Stop’
7:30 to 10 p.m.
Weary travelers hole up at a roadside diner in the middle of a howling snowstorm in 1955. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St. $20. 805-927-8190.
Brett Young
8 p.m.
Country singer-songwriter. Vina Robles Amphitheatre, 3800 Mill Rd., Paso Robles. $32.50 to $42.50. 805-286-3680.
La Santa Cecilia
8 p.m.
Pan-American rhythms, jazz, rock, rumba, bolero, tango, bossa nova and cumbia. Fremont Theatre, San Luis Obispo. $28 to $35. 805-756-4849.
DJ Sol
10 p.m.
SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-1843.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments