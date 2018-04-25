Jennifer Adams of RISE receives Woman of the Year award from Bill Monning

San Luis Obispo County
In March, State Senate Majority Leader Bill Monning honored Jennifer Adams as the 2018 District 17 Woman of the Year.
Adams was honored for her almost 20 years of work serving victims of sexual and domestic violence. Adams is the executive director of RISE, a nonprofit organization that serves survivors of sexual assault and intimate partner violence and their loved ones in San Luis Obispo County.
Presented by the Legislative Women’s Caucus during Women’s History Month, the Woman of the Year award recognizes 120 women from all over California for accomplishments in their fields and their dedication to improving the lives of others.
Wayne Dengate, longtime Camp Fire and Camp Natoma volunteer, was honored last month at the annual meeting of Camp Fire Central Coast of California.
Wayne was honored with the Luther Halsey Gulick Award, which is the highest form of volunteer recognition to individuals who have shown extraordinary council leadership over an extended period of time. This award is named after the founder of Camp Fire, Luther Halsey Gulick, and is reserved for very special individuals.
Wayne has worked on facilities at Camp Natoma west of Paso Robles and given campership donations and significant time to the council.
