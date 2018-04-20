Cayucos Land Conservancy receives national recognition

Cayucos
The Cayucos Land Conservancy has been saving open spaces since 1999, and it has now been nationally recognized with accreditation from the Land Trust Alliance.
“It is exciting to recognize Cayucos Land Conservancy with this distinction,” said Tammara Van Ryn, executive director of the Land Trust Accreditation Commission. “Accreditation recognizes that Cayucos Land Conservancy demonstrated sound finances, ethical conduct, responsible governance and lasting stewardship.”
CLC now joins a network of 398 accredited land trusts across the nation, according to a news release.
“Accreditation demonstrates our commitment to permanent land conservation,” said Glenn Oelker, president of CLC’s board of directors, in a news release. “We are more confident than ever that we will reach our goal of creating a greenbelt around Cayucos.”
For more information, go to www.landtrustaccreditation.org and www.cayucoslandconservancy.org.
Paso Robles
The Paso Robles Lions Club recently presented Up With Kids with a $500 check to support their efforts helping needy high school kids in the Paso Robles area purchase new clothing for the school year.
The Target store in Paso Robles will provide several hours for volunteer docents to help each kid choose school clothing in August.
