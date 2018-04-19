3 Morro Bay High School freshmen win $100 each for their English essays

Morro Bay
Three Morro Bay High School ninth-graders each have been awarded $100 cash prizes by the Morro Bay Chapter of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) for their outstanding essays celebrating Women’s History Month.
Ellie Whetsel chose jazz legend Ella Fitzgerald as her subject, the first African-American to win a Grammy. Sage Clokey profiled chemist and X-ray crystallographer Rosalind Franklin. And Kailee Silva wrote about pop singer Ariana Grande.
The essay contest was open to all MBHS ninth-grade English students and is funded with proceeds from the annual AAUW/Morro Bay Garden Tour.
Cuesta College
Cuesta College recently honored eight individuals at the 2018 Foundation Awards Luncheon. Four Cuesta College alumni were recognized, along with four volunteers who have served the college and community in various ways.
This year’s recipients are: Dr. Sarah Ashley, University of North Carolina Chapel Hill Emergency physician, who attended Cuesta from 2001-03; Maria Spaeth, Grover Beach Elementary School second-grade teacher, who attended Cuesta from 1994-97; Tom O’Malley, mayor of Atascadero, who attended Cuesta from 1968-70; and Heidi Harmon, mayor of San Luis Obispo, who attended Cuesta from 1988-98.
This year’s Volunteer Awards recipients are: Howard Carroll, who received the Dr. Frank Martinez Superintendent/President’s Award; Kailey Schwabenland, who received the John Schaub Student Volunteer Award; and Stan and Janice House, who received the Betty Nielsen Volunteer of the Year Award.
