Cuesta College drama receives national awards for ‘Man of La Mancha’

Cuesta College
Cuesta College’s drama department has once again received national awards from the Kennedy Center.
The production of “Man of La Mancha,” was performed in February at the 2018 Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival (KCACTF) in Mesa, Arizona, and won nine awards, more than any other college at the event, according to production director and Cuesta College drama instructor bree valle.
The production was also recognized in Washington, D.C., for its achievements at the 49th Annual National Festival at the John F. Kennedy Center of the Performing Arts. Student actors Allison King and Nicholas Coffey were recognized as Music Theatre Fellows.
San Luis Obispo County
Assistance League Of San Luis Obispo County successfully concluded its first “Legacy of Literacy” book drive recently.
The program provides new and gently used books to students K-12 nationwide.
Through this book drive, Assistance League received more than 400 donated books, delivered to its thrift store, which were distributed to two organizations: Stand Strong and Bright Futures.
Stand Strong provides support for survivors of domestic violence, and Bright Futures is an after-school academic program for students K-12 in the Lucia Mar Unified School District.
