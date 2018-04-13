40 Prado homeless center gets $25,000 donation from SLO developer Gary Grossman

San Luis Obispo
Developer Gary Grossman, president of Coastal Community Builders, has donated $25,000 to 40 Prado Homeless Services Center. His contribution supports a major effort to build a new homeless services center at 40 Prado Road in San Luis Obispo.
“It is an honor to present this contribution in support of the 40 Prado Homeless Services Center,” Grossman said in a news release. “As a homebuilder, the idea of basic shelter is very important to me. 40 Prado provides part of the solution to help those in need and consolidates several programs that will help individuals to recover and begin the process of building a better life.”
Find out more about the 40 Prado Homeless Services Center at https://40prado.org.
▪ ▪ ▪
Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center has honored registered nurse Teresita Aquino as its DAISY Award winner for February.
Aquino was nominated by a co-worker, who describes her as soft-spoken and calm. Her patients have said she makes them feel comfortable because of how she explains complicated medical terminology to them in a way they can understand, according to a news release.
“Teresita exemplifies the nursing profession. She not only has a wealth of knowledge, but approaches her patients with kindness and humility,” said Aaron Thorne, director of nursing for critical care and step down units.
Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Email: goodnews@thetribunenews.com; phone: 805-781-7958.
Comments