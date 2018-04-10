SLO County volunteer Maureen Marquis named a Hands on Hero

San Luis Obispo
Maureen Marquis, a member volunteer of Assistance League of San Luis Obispo County, has received the March Hands on Hero from First 5 of San Luis Obispo County.
First 5 of SLO County invests in early intervention and school readiness services so that when children are ready for kindergarten, they are healthy and ready to learn, a news release said.
Each month, First 5 selects an organization to nominate one of their members to be the recipient of the Hands on Hero award.
Marquis is a coordinator for Assistance League’s Operation School Bell program in North County. This school year, Operation School Bell clothed over 2,300 students in need with new school clothes throughout SLO County.
Olive Grove Charter School senior Cameron Storlie has been awarded a full-ride merit-based scholarship to Western State Colorado University in Gunnison, Colorado.
Western State Colorado University’s Select Scholarship program recognizes high school students who have performed well in academics, according to a news release. The scholarship is a four-year, full-tuition scholarship valued at $53,244.
Paso Robles
Madeline Baxstresser of Paso Robles was named to the fall 2017 Dean’s List at the University of Dallas in Texas for earning a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher. Baxstresser is majoring in philosophy.
