Cal Poly journalism professor earns Educator of the Year award

Cal Poly
The California Journalism and Media Affiliates recently named Brady Teufel, Cal Poly Journalism Department assistant chair and associate professor, as the 2018 Journalism Educator of the Year, 4-Year Division.
The award recognizes leadership and support that goes beyond the journalism program and has impact across campus, community and local or regional associations, according to a news release.
A San Luis Obispo native, Teufel joined the Cal Poly Journalism Department in 2006. Teufel’s work experience includes stints as a reporter, photojournalist, graphic designer, web designer and social media consultant.
“Brady has been integral to Cal Poly’s student media evolution into an integrated Mustang News operation,” said Cal Poly Journalism Department Chair Mary Glick. “This includes the development of a new capstone course that requires students to produce stories across all platforms — print, digital and video — so students from print, broadcast and public relations all leave Cal Poly’s program with valuable knowledge needed in today’s media market.”
This is the second consecutive year the award was presented to an educator in the Cal Poly Journalism Department. Paul Bittick, Cal Poly’s Mustang Media Group general manager, was the 2017 honoree.
San Luis Obispo
AMF Media Group (AMF), a San Luis Obispo-based marketing agency, has earned five American Advertising Awards, including Gold and Best of Show for its City of San Luis Obispo Tourism Business Improvement District “Be Here” campaign.
The agency also won Gold for its San Luis Obispo County Farmers’ Market Association newspaper insert, and it was recognized for its work with Cal Poly and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.
The advertising award program, formerly known as The ADDYs, attracts more than 40,000 entries every year.
Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Email: goodnews@thetribunenews.com; phone: 805-781-7958.
Comments