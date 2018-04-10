SLO High robotics team wins state championship

San Luis Obispo
Four students from San Luis Obispo High School — Jacob Elsey, Tanvi Kenjale, Bryce North-Wilson and Ved Kenjale — recently won the VRC California State Championship in Bakersfield.
These competitions are divided into two parts, the qualifying round and the elimination bracket.
In the qualifying round, two robots are randomly paired against two other robots. San Luis Obispo High Robot 920C won every one of these random matches and finished in first place, setting the team up to have first pick for the elimination round.
In the elimination rounds, each of the top-seeded eight teams chooses two other teams to compete with them. 920C first chose one of the other top eight teams, a sixth-ranked team from Santa Clara. After the other top-ranked teams had their first pick, 920C chose their second team, shocking everyone by choosing the 37th ranked team, from Dublin.
The SLO High team breezed through the quarterfinals and semifinals without a loss. The game was tougher in the finals, but 920C was the only robot to never be defeated in any match.
