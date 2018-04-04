Artists Pat Milbery, Pat McKinney and Jason Graves, of the So-Gnar Creative Division, enlisted local youths to help paint the colorful “Enjoy PASO” mural on a wall at Spring Seafood Bar and Grill on Spring Street in Paso Robles.
Artists Pat Milbery, Pat McKinney and Jason Graves, of the So-Gnar Creative Division, enlisted local youths to help paint the colorful “Enjoy PASO” mural on a wall at Spring Seafood Bar and Grill on Spring Street in Paso Robles. Courtesy photo
Artists Pat Milbery, Pat McKinney and Jason Graves, of the So-Gnar Creative Division, enlisted local youths to help paint the colorful “Enjoy PASO” mural on a wall at Spring Seafood Bar and Grill on Spring Street in Paso Robles. Courtesy photo

Community

New, colorful mural on Spring Street celebrates ‘essence’ of Paso Robles

By Tribune staff

goodnews@thetribunenews.com

April 04, 2018 06:18 PM

Paso Robles

Studios On The Park recently announced the completion of a new downtown wall mural created by artists Pat Milbery, Pat McKinney and Jason Graves.

The “Enjoy PASO” mural is on a wall of Spring Seafood Bar and Grill on Spring Street, between 12th and 13th streets. The mural, featuring local scenery such as wine grapes and rolling hills, was made possible by a Firestone Walker Brewing Co. donation to Studios On The Park.

“This beautiful mural truly captures the essence of Paso Robles, including its rich history, natural beauty and agricultural heritage,” said Sasha Irving, executive director at Studios On The Park, in a news release.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Colorado-based Milbery and three artists from his So-Gnar Creative Division began painting the mural March 1.

“We are thrilled to support local art initiatives,” said Joel Peterson, Firestone Walker Brewing Co. marketing manager. “Our roots run deep in Paso Robles.”

San Luis Obispo County

The following local students have received their degree from Western Governors University:

▪  Brenda Brake, of Atascadero, has received her bachelor of science in nursing.

▪  Charles Ahlfield, of Atascadero, has received his MBA in healthcare management.

▪  Leah DeVries, of San Luis Obispo, has received her bachelor of science in nursing.

▪  Louise Carlson, of San Luis Obispo, has received her master of science in nursing/education.

Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Email: goodnews@thetribunenews.com; phone: 805-781-7958.

  Comments  