New, colorful mural on Spring Street celebrates ‘essence’ of Paso Robles

Paso Robles
Studios On The Park recently announced the completion of a new downtown wall mural created by artists Pat Milbery, Pat McKinney and Jason Graves.
The “Enjoy PASO” mural is on a wall of Spring Seafood Bar and Grill on Spring Street, between 12th and 13th streets. The mural, featuring local scenery such as wine grapes and rolling hills, was made possible by a Firestone Walker Brewing Co. donation to Studios On The Park.
“This beautiful mural truly captures the essence of Paso Robles, including its rich history, natural beauty and agricultural heritage,” said Sasha Irving, executive director at Studios On The Park, in a news release.
Never miss a local story.
Colorado-based Milbery and three artists from his So-Gnar Creative Division began painting the mural March 1.
“We are thrilled to support local art initiatives,” said Joel Peterson, Firestone Walker Brewing Co. marketing manager. “Our roots run deep in Paso Robles.”
San Luis Obispo County
The following local students have received their degree from Western Governors University:
▪ Brenda Brake, of Atascadero, has received her bachelor of science in nursing.
▪ Charles Ahlfield, of Atascadero, has received his MBA in healthcare management.
▪ Leah DeVries, of San Luis Obispo, has received her bachelor of science in nursing.
▪ Louise Carlson, of San Luis Obispo, has received her master of science in nursing/education.
Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Email: goodnews@thetribunenews.com; phone: 805-781-7958.
Comments