David Kline, left, of Marisol presents Steve Kragenbrink of Woods Humane Society a donation check. Courtesy photo

Community

Karmic Pizza Happy Hour in Pismo raises $600 for Woods Humane Society

By Tribune staff

April 04, 2018 05:21 PM

Pismo Beach

Woods Humane Society in San Luis Obispo has received more than $600 raised during The Cliffs Resort and Marisol’s Karmic Pizza Happy Hour.

During the happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m. each Thursday, The Cliffs and Marisol in Pismo Beach offer free pizza and pasta with the purchase of a happy hour drink, hoping that customers will donate their food savings to the night’s designated local charity. They also donate $0.50 from each happy hour drink ordered.

Recently, David Kline of Marisol presented Steve Kragenbrink of Woods Humane Society with the donation check.

Bjorn Thyrring.
Bjorn Thyrring, a 20-year-old graduate of Arroyo Grande High School, will represent Santa Clara University as a visiting scholar at the University of Oxford for the 2018-2019 school year.

Bjorn, a political science and philosophy double major, will be one of 30 visiting fellows from around the world chosen to study at Oxford’s Mansfield College. He will be studying the relationship between religious traditions and political institutions and how it affects politics in contemporary Europe.

Stephen Wyer was named to the dean’s list at Bates College for the fall semester, earning a cumulative grade-point average of 3.71 or higher.

Wyer, the son of Mr. and Ms. Stephen E. Wyer of Arroyo Grande, is a 2016 graduate of Advanced Christian High School. He is majoring in philosophy at Bates College, located in Lewiston, Maine.

The Sanctuary Tobacco Shop gang met at Spike’s in San Luis Obispo for the Super Bowl and raised $500 for Woods Humane Society.
Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Email: goodnews@thetribunenews.com; phone: 805-781-7958.

