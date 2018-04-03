SLO County Children’s Farmers Market Program receives $3,000 donation

San Luis Obispo
The Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo County has received $3,000 from Central Coast Funds for Children to support its 2018 Children’s Farmers Market Program, which helps to ensure that children and families in low-income neighborhoods have access to fresh fruits and vegetables.
CCFC has granted a total of $1,662,665 to more than 80 nonprofit agencies in San Luis Obispo County since 1994. For more information on CCFC, go to www.centralcoastfundsforchildren.org.
Atascadero
Luke Franta of Atascadero is the youngest World Class ASE Certified Mechanic in the United States, and because of his achievements, he has been interviewed by national industry magazines “Ratchet and Wrench” and “Tomorrow’s Technician.”
By the age of 23, Franta completed 22 ASE certifications. His certifications include two masters in general automotive and heavy truck repair. The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence, or ASE, sets the industry standard with its certification program.
Franta was born in Templeton and grew up in Atascadero. He is developing his business in Atascadero at Franta’s Auto Care.
