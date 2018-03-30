SLO resident honored by National Wrestling Hall of Fame

San Luis Obispo
San Luis Obispo resident Doug Perrin received a Lifetime Service Award from the California Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. Perrin has been involved in the sport for more than 50 years, the past 43 years as high school referee and 39 years as a college referee.
During his career, he has refereed multiple high school and junior college state championships. In addition, he has been president of the Southern California College Wrestling Officials Association, president of the Southern California High School Wrestling Officials Association and for the past 32 years, and instructional chair and assigner for the Los Padres Wrestling Officials Association.
In 1980, while working for the Arroyo Grande Recreation Department, he started the Arroyo Grande Youth Wrestling Club, which he administered for 33 years. In 1995 he received the AG Chamber of Commerce’s Ken Talley Award for his work with youth in the South County.
Paso Robles
The Courtyard by Marriott in Paso Robles hosted a pasta dinner fundraiser recently where more than $2,500 was raised and donated to benefit the Aquatic Center at Paso Robles High School.
Included with each ticket purchase was pasta, bread, salad, dessert and a drink. Prizes donated from local businesses such as Firestone Walker Brewery, Kennedy Club Fitness, J Lohr Winery, Epoch Estate Wines, Brown Butter Cookie Company, Frolicking Frog Winery and Donati Family Vineyards were raffled at the event.
