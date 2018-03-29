Big Brothers Big Sisters SLO County receives $1,500 grant from Albertsons foundation

San Luis Obispo
Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County recently received a $1,500 grant from The Albertsons Companies Foundation. The funding will go toward Big Brothers Big Sisters’ programs that provide one-to-one mentoring relationships in San Luis Obispo County.
Patty Carpenter, Big Brothers Big Sisters’ development director said in a news release: “(Albertsons Companies Foundation’s) commitment to the Big Brothers Big Sisters program is making bigger and brighter futures for deserving children in our communities.”
The Foundation for the Performing Arts Center announced at the recent annual Swanson Fund Luncheon that Lewis Financial would match $7,500 in new gifts this season.
This year’s luncheon honored Susan and Tom Davies, who have spent more than 34 years teaching and conducting on the Central Coast.
“I am so pleased to support the Clifton Swanson PAC Community Access Fund,” Wayne Lewis said in a news release. “The fund provides invaluable support that helps make it possible for our community’s arts groups to perform on a world class stage.”
The luncheon, underwritten by Lyn Baker, kicked off the third season of the Clifton Swanson PAC Community Access Fund, an initiative that awards grants to local nonprofit arts groups to help support the cost of performing at the Performing Arts Center.
Applications are available for the 2018-2019 Swanson Fund season. Visit http://fpacslo.org/swanson-fund for more information.
