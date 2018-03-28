Captive Hearts nonprofit receives $1,199; Women’s March SLO donates $5,000 to Anna’s Home

Arroyo Grande
Saint Barnabas Thrift Shop recently made its monthly donation. For the month of February, the thrift shop donated $1,199.07 to Captive Hearts of Grover Beach.
Each month, the thrift shop selects a nonprofit organization to receive a donation from their profits. The Thrift Shop, at 114 Brisco Road in Arroyo Grande, is the nonprofit outreach ministry of Saint Barnabas Episcopal Church and is staffed by volunteers.
San Luis Obispo
Women’s March San Luis Obispo donated $5,000 to Anna’s Home — a supportive housing program run by Restorative Partners — on International Women’s Day. The donation was given as part of the Nipomo Progressive Women’s Forum.
Women’s March San Luis Obispo leader Dawn Addis said: “We are elated to be invited back to the Nipomo Progressive Women’s Forum to present the donation that arose from a successful fundraising campaign for Hear Our Vote: Voices of Resistance Rally. ... It’s an honor to be able to provide a donation to Anna’s Home, which serves women in our county who are pressing for progress in their own lives as they create a more positive and just future for their own selves and children.”
