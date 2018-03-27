Nipomo Girl Scouts are Top 10 cookie sellers — and they donated some of their earnings

Nipomo

Girl Scout Troop 40306 from Nipomo is a Top 10 Troop Cookie Seller on California’s Central Coast.

The troop used some of their cookie earnings on activities, including celebrating at The Pad Climbing in Santa Maria, attending a Girl Scout weekend Camporee and camping at Pinnacles National Park. The cookie funds also helped the troop participate in events such as Society of Women Engineers Cal Poly Engineering Day, Outdoor Skills Training, World Thinking Day and a Color Run in Santa Maria.

To give back to the community, Troop 40306 used cookie money to put together backpacks of school supplies for those affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas. Elaine Reeves is Troop 40306 leader, with co-leaders Ann Feehan and Tonya Willett.

Lawrence A. Herron Courtesy photo

Atascadero

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Lawrence A. Herron graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. He earned distinction as an honor graduate.

He is the son of Mark W. and Marie A. Herron; brother of Lauren A. Herron of Atascadero; and nephew of Steve Herron of Templeton and James C. Williams of Atascadero.

The airman is a 2013 graduate of Atascadero High School.

