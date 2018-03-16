SLO Soroptimists make colorful blankets for SLO first-graders

San Luis Obispo
First-grade classes at Hawthorne Elementary School in San Luis Obispo recently received polar fleece blankets made by members of Soroptimist International of San Luis Obispo. Each child received a colorful, soft blanket and a new book.
Blanket kits were purchased with a grant from Thrivent Financial. Club members met for no-sew blanket-making sessions where the fabric was fringe cut, then tied in knots. Seventy-five blankets were made by 16 members and friends.
The SkillsUSA Regional Competition was held recently at Paso Robles High School, drawing more than 1,000 high school competitors from nine counties.
Nearly 40 students from San Luis Obispo High School competed in more than a dozen different occupational disciplines, with 30 SLO High students bringing home medals.
Gold medal winners are Braxton Mayer (CNC Milling Specialist), Daniel Quenani (Computer Programming), Anthony Jones and Benjamin Martin (Interactive Application and Video Game Development), Tanvi and Ved Kenjale (Mobile Robotic Technology), Colby Gonzalez, Lizette Crooks, Wyatt Arellano, Benjamin Martin and Ian McDougall (Quiz Bowl Team), Ganden Schaffner (Related Technical Math), and Eddie Smith (Technical Drafting).
These students will represent the region at the California SkillsUSA competition in Ontario in April.
SLO County
The Native Plant Society SLO Chapter honored Marti Rutherford with its 2017 Hoover Award for significant contributions to promote the education and conservation of SLO County native flora.
Rutherford’s activities have included her involvement in the flora restoration of San Luis Creek along Mission Plaza, and organizing successful native seed exchanges for several years.
