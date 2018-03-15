Peoples’ Self-Help Housing receives $4,000 grant from Bank of the Sierra

San Luis Obispo
Peoples’ Self-Help Housing accepted a $4,000 Sierra Grant from Bank of the Sierra recently.
The Sierra Grant will support Peoples’ Self-Help Housing’s educational programming tutoring, reading, English literacy, career readiness and other enrichment services.
Bank of the Sierra fulfills grant applications quarterly in amounts that average between $1,000 and $5,000.
The Salvation Army San Luis Obispo Corps has been awarded a $10,000 grant from The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County.
The grant, part of the Opportunity to Thrive initiative, will support services for low-income individuals and families, as well as the homeless population, in San Luis Obispo, Edna Valley and Avila Beach. Specifically, it will fund one-time transitional support such as rent assistance, professional attire for its clothing closet and transportation assistance.
The Community Foundation’s Len Smolburd presented the check to Salvation Army officers Lt. Henry Gonzalez and Lt. Vanessa Gonzalez in February.
