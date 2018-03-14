Heart to Heart Real Estate of Paso donates $15,625 to Restorative Partners

Paso Robles
A donation of $15,625 was given to Restorative Partners by Heart to Heart Real Estate founders Mark McConnell and Liz Lee recently. Clients who choose to work with Heart to Heart can give back to charitable organizations and causes in San Luis Obispo County and beyond, with 50 percent of commissions supporting philanthropy.
Restorative Partners is a nonprofit organization that serves people impacted by crime with services and programs designed to meet their needs.
“It’s been a gift to do business with Mark and Liz,” said Sister Theresa, Restorative Partners executive director. “... Restorative Partners is about transforming lives impacted by crime, through healing services and relationships.”
Never miss a local story.
San Luis Obispo County
The following local residents have made the academic Deans List at Azusa Pacific University. These students are honored for a fall 2017 grade-point average of 3.5 or better.
Danielle Daymude of San Luis Obispo, an allied health major; Taylor Ellstrom of Paso Robles, a biochemistry major; Makenna Fuller of Arroyo Grande, a psychology major; Julia Johnston of San Luis Obispo, a liberal studies major; Lexie Neumann of Grover Beach, a business accounting major; Ryan O’Connell of Atascadero, a criminal justice major; Paige O’Sullivan of Templeton, a sociology major; Lauren Porcher of Grover Beach, a communication studies major; Hunter Roberts of Arroyo Grande, a biology major; Emma Seitzer of Atascadero, a nursing major; and Jenna Winslow of Atascadero, a nursing major.
Azusa Pacific University is an evangelical Christian university located in Azusa.
Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Email: goodnews@thetribunenews.com; phone: 805-781-7958.
Comments