SLO High senior wins the San Luis Obispo Poetry Out Loud Competition

San Luis Obispo
Eden Margaret Rothstein, a 17 year-old senior from San Luis Obispo High School, won the San Luis Obispo County Poetry Out Loud Competition last month at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in San Luis Obispo.
Eden impressed a panel of five judges with her recitations of “The Rain” by Robert Creeley and “The Blue Booby” by James Tate. For her efforts, she receives a $500 college scholarship and will advance to the State Competition in Sacramento.
Close to 4,000 students at ten local high schools participated in the program. Participating high schools were: Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, Central Coast New Tech, Liberty, Morro Bay, Nipomo, Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo Classical Academy, San Luis Obispo and Shandon. Each school held a campus competition and then sent their champion to the county competition. Arroyo Grande senior, Graciela Maldonado, earned the runner-up award.
The national program is sponsored by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation who partner with state arts agencies. The contest encourages the nation’s youth to learn about great poetry through memorization and recitation, and assists students in mastering the art of public speaking, building self-confidence and understanding their literary heritage.
▪ ▪ ▪
The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden Children’s Garden is most grateful to Leigh Rubin, cartoonist for Rubes, for the 10 cartoons he designed for the garden.
They will be on signs throughout the garden which will attract children and adults as well. One sign has cutouts for the children’s faces for a photo op.
The Kiwanis Club of Arroyo Grande Valley, IBM and Michael Devine provided the funds to construct the signs. Lindsey Morgan, education director, provided the ideas of using bunnies in various poses to highlight different areas of the garden.
The Garden is located on Dairy Creek Road across Highway 1 from Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo.
