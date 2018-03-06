18 Cal Poly students honored on floors of state Assembly and Senate

Cal Poly
Eighteen Cal Poly students recently were recognized for their awards and other accomplishments by California lawmakers on the floors of the state Assembly and Senate in Sacramento recently.
The group was introduced to the Senate by Majority Leader Bill Monning, D-Carmel, and to the Assembly by Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham, R-San Luis Obispo. Both men represent San Luis Obispo County.
Central Coast resident Jeremiah Hernandez, a transfer student from Allan Hancock College, said he was “honored to be able to represent the department of ethnic studies, College of Liberal Arts, Cal Poly and my community of Santa Maria.”
Mayra Mejía of Lodi celebrated her 23rd birthday at the Capitol. She said it was a “huge honor” to represent the university and her classmates.
And Ali Harake of Moreno Valley said he was proud to meet state lawmakers. He represented the Cal Poly Rose Parade Float team whose work regularly earns awards and is seen each New Year’s Day by an international TV audience. “It means a great deal to me to have the honor to represent my college as well as my team for our great achievements,” he said.
Atascadero
Olivia Nelson of Atascadero was named to the fall 2017 President’s List at Georgia State University.
To be eligible for the President’s List, students must earn a 4.0 GPA for the semester and complete at least nine semester hours of academic credit with no incompletes.
