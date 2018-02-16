6 Coastal Christian students receive Rotary Youth Leadership Award

Pismo Beach
Six high school students at Coastal Christian School recently received the Rotary Youth Leadership Award from the Rotary Club of Grover Beach. Four of them will attend the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards Retreat from April 19 to 22 at Camp Ramah, near Ojai. The Rotary Club of Grover Beach is sponsoring the students and paying their tuition for the four-day experience.
The six students are Astrid Leighton, Kacee Santana, Ally Frisby, Ashley White, Camy DiCarlo and Tyler Malley.
According to the RYLA website, “Young people are chosen for their leadership potential to attend an all-expenses-paid camp to discuss leadership skills and to learn those skills through practice.”
Coastal Christian School is a K-12 school in Pismo Beach.
Paso Robles
RISE has received a $10,000 grant from the Opportunity to Thrive Grant Program and The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County.
The grant will be used to help survivors of sexual assault and intimate-partner violence overcome barriers to their self-sufficiency and stability, according to a news release.
RISE is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to transform the lives of sexual violence survivors and their families through services and education that promote safety, healing and empowerment. For more information, go to www.RISEslo.org.
