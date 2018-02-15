CASA of SLO County receives over $3,200 from Heart to Heart Real Estate

San Luis Obispo County
CASA of San Luis Obispo County recently received a donation of $3,262.50 from Heart to Heart Real Estate. The donation was generated when Jason and Samantha Pirwitz sold their home through Heart to Heart Real Estate.
CASA of SLO County is a nonprofit organization that advocates for abused and neglected children in the court system. CASA trains volunteers who are paired with individual children to learn their situations and stand up for their needs. For more information, visit www.slocasa.org.
Heart to Heart Real Estate donates 50 percent of commissions to the charity or nonprofit of their clients’ choice.
Paso Robles
Thirteen years ago, Paso Robles High School head wrestling coach Chris Monteiro started a fundraiser to help pay for his team’s expenses, such as tournament fees and equipment. However, he wanted his students to understand the importance of giving back to the community, which is how the PRHS Athletics Turkey Trot began.
The trot, held in November, raises money for both PRHS wrestling and the Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo County. 2017 marked 13 years of donations from the PRHS wrestling team to the Food Bank.
