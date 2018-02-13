Barbie Butz, longtime advocate of Atascadero parks, to receive statewide honor

Atascadero
The California Parks and Recreation Society has chosen Barbie Butz as Champion of the Community for 2017.
The award honors those who have made “significant efforts to improve the quality of their community through parks and recreation.”
Butz has a long history of service to Atascadero and the surrounding communities, including her service on the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission, beginning back in 1992. Through her service as a commissioner and as founder of the Atascadero Recreation Center Committee, Butz played a key role in the planning and development of Atascadero’s Colony Park Community Center. Through the years, Butz has also worked with local nonprofits.
Butz will be presented with her award at the annual CPRS state conference in Long Beach in March.
Morro Bay
Haley Dodson of Morro Bay has earned a bachelor’s degree in Office Administration and Technology from Valdosta State University in Georgia. Dodson was among nearly 800 undergraduate and graduate students who received a degree during the fall 2017 semester.
