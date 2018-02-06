Assistance League receives gift to buy clothes for needy schoolkids

San Luis Obispo
Assistance League of San Luis Obispo County has received a $1,000 grant from Central Coast Funds for Children.
The grant will be used to support Assistance League’s Operation School Bell philanthropic program, which provides new, school-appropriate clothing to disadvantaged students in kindergarten through 12th grade living and attending school in San Luis Obispo County.
Louis Putman of San Luis Obispo has been named to the Fall 2017 Dean’s List at American International College. The Dean’s List recognizes full-time students with grade point averages between 3.3 and 4.0.
Founded in 1885, American International College (AIC) is a private, co-educational, doctoral institution located in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Arroyo Grande
Saint Barnabas Thrift Shop recently donated $1,000 to the 5 Cities Homeless Coalition. Each month, the thrift shop selects a nonprofit organization to receive a donation from its profits.
The nonprofit outreach ministry of Saint Barnabas Episcopal Church, which is entirely staffed by volunteers, is located at 114 Brisco Road.
