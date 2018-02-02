Arroyo Grande teen wins awards at three Hollywood film festivals

Arroyo Grande

Arroyo Grande resident and Mission Prep student Alexis Rosinsky recently won awards from three Hollywood film festivals for her acting and filmmaking.

At the Best Shorts Competition in November, she received an Award of Merit, Filmmaker 17 and Under, for “faery,” a story she both wrote and directed.

At the Hollywood International Moving Pictures Film Festival in December, she was named Best Actress in a Feature Film for “Lost Fare,” directed by Bruce Logan.

And at the Hollywood Reel Independent Film Festival, she will be honored with the New Filmmaker Award for the short film “faery,” which will have its world premiere in Los Angeles this month.

San Luis Obispo County

Dignity Health’s Weight Loss Surgery Institute of the Central Coast has received the 2018 Women’s Choice Award as one of America’s Best Hospitals for Bariatric Surgery.

This evidence-based designation is the only award that identifies the country’s best health care institutions based on criteria that consider female patient satisfaction, clinical excellence and what women say they want from a hospital.

The program offers free seminars and patient education, physical and psychological assessments and support, post-operative visits, calls, lab tests and monitoring, nutritional and lifestyle modification counseling, customized fitness programs and access to the Health and Wellness Center, personal assistance with navigating insurance coverage and bilingual language assistance (English/Spanish).